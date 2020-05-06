bethel

Sharks Spotted Shopping at Bethel Grocery Store

Who are Bethel's Blue Sharks?

It's a question some are asking after a pair dressed in shark costumes was spotted at Caraluzzi's Bethel Market late last month.

Video posted online by Meg Anne shows the sharks getting their grocery shopping done, waving with their fins.

Many commented that they had also spotted the sharks, a moment of levity in trying times.

"Will we ever learn the identity of Bethel's Blue Sharks?" one commenter quipped.

Whether or not their true identities are ever revealed, many agreed their wanderings brought joy to town.

