Shelton Family Honors Son With Proposed Military Mental Health Legislation

A family from Shelton continues to honor their son. Inspired by his uncle and grandfather, Xavier Sandor joined the Navy. But while serving on USS George Washington, Sandor suffered unbearable living conditions and eventually took his own life.

Now, lawmakers are coming together to make sure that the men and women who protect the country are protected, too.

"There's not a second that goes by where we don't think of him," said Xavier's father, John Sandor.

Xavier had big dreams of serving the country. Shortly after graduating high school in 2021, the Shelton teen enlisted in the Navy. He served on the aircraft carrier USS George Washington as it underwent extensive maintenance and repair.

"No young man should have been living on that ship," said Sen. Chris Murphy.

The ship was described as "hazardous" and "noisy 24/7." Often times, heating, air conditioning and hot water was interrupted and healthcare was difficult to access, as it was miles away, and wait times were very long.

"What I'm most upset about it he was living in his car, and the command was aware of that," said Xavier's mother Mary Graft.

Xavier survived through these unbearable living conditions until he couldn't take it anymore. Three months into his service, the 19-year-old took his own life.

He was one of three sailors who took their lives on that ship.

"What we are saying to the United States Navy is when you bring these sailors into shipyard, life has to be acceptable," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Now, Blumenthal and Murphy are working together to find a path forward through the Seamen Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act.

This legislation works to provide more mental health resources by increasing pay for mental health professionals. It also works to give junior sailors better access to housing.

"If we want to rely on an all-volunteer military. Rely on more young men and women signing up, volunteering to protect this country, then we can't accept stories like this, outcomes like this," Murphy said.

Xavier is described by his family as smart, strong and family-oriented, and they want to make sure other servicemen and women are properly supported while serving the country.