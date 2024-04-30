Quassy to offer free admission for teachers on May 4 & 5

Teachers can go to Quassy Amusement and Waterpark for free this weekend.

Quassy is holding a Teacher Appreciation Weekend on May 4 and 5.

For free admission, teachers will need to show their school ID or another document verifying their employment at a school.

Teachers will be able to bring a guest for $17 with a donation to Quassy Cares by donating one non-perishable item or home cleaning product as part of the Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need initiative.

"Teacher Appreciation Weekend is our way of recognizing the incredible contributions of educators who play a vital role in shaping the future," Eric Anderson, Quassy's president, said in a statement. "Combined with our Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need initiative, we are proud to offer a weekend filled with fun, gratitude, and community support."

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury.