Shipping for the Holidays? When to Send, How Much It Will Cost

The holidays are approaching and anyone who is planning on mailing or shipping cards and gifts is urged to send them out early.

If you are shipping directly through a retailer, you will likely be provided an estimated shipping date.

If you are sending items through the United States Postal Service or the major shipping services, check the schedules now for when you should send your packages out to get them where they need to go on time.

“We always recommend to shop and ship early,” Amy Gibbs, United States Postal Service spokesperson, said.

US Postal Service

  • Dec. 15: USPS retail ground service
  • Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17: First-class packages
  • Dec. 18: Priority Mail
  • Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
  • Note: The dates differ for Alaska and Hawaii

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

You can calculate the cost to ship here.

See holiday hours here.

UPS

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

  • Dec. 9: Ground & Freight economy
  • Dec. 15: Ground & Home delivery
  • Dec. 21: Express Saver
  • Dec. 22: 2-Day & 2-Day-AM,
  • Dec. 23: Overnight services
  • Dec. 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Calculate shipping here.

