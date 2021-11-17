Shipping for the Holidays? When to Send, How Much It Will Cost

The holidays are approaching and anyone who is planning on mailing or shipping cards and gifts is urged to send them out early.

If you are shipping directly through a retailer, you will likely be provided an estimated shipping date.

If you are sending items through the United States Postal Service or the major shipping services, check the schedules now for when you should send your packages out to get them where they need to go on time.

“We always recommend to shop and ship early,” Amy Gibbs, United States Postal Service spokesperson, said.

US Postal Service

Dec. 15: USPS retail ground service

Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

Dec. 17: First-class packages

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

Note: The dates differ for Alaska and Hawaii

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

You can calculate the cost to ship here.

See holiday hours here.

UPS

Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: Next-day Air services

Note: These are for U.S. domestic shipments.

For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

Dec. 9: Ground & Freight economy

Dec. 15: Ground & Home delivery

Dec. 21: Express Saver

Dec. 22: 2-Day & 2-Day-AM,

Dec. 23: Overnight services

Dec. 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Calculate shipping here.