Police investigating after person was shot several times in Norwalk

Police are investigating after someone was shot several times in Norwalk on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received calls around 9:20 p.m. about several gunshots in the area of Strawberry Hill Avenue and Catalpa Street and found that a person who had been shot several times had gone to Norwalk Hospital.

Police said the victim is in serious condition and detectives are investigating.

They have determined that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Detectives will be active in the area throughout the day as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Ribisl at 203-854-3029 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police at www.norwalkpd.com or texted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to 847411.