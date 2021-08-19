Shoreline Towns, Marinas Prepare for Potential Impacts from Henri

The Town of Old Saybrook is preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Henri.

"We are making sure that we are going through all of our supplies if we have to open up a recovery center, make sure we have bottled water for our residents," said Chief of Police Michael Spera, who also leads the town's emergency management efforts. "And making sure that our staffing would be at adequate levels if the town requires us to respond."

If a tropical storm watch or warning is issued, the town will take more steps including prepositioning equipment and preparing a recovery center.

“When it is sunny out a lot of people don’t think about when the dark clouds will be out, but we recommend that everyone have a go kit," said Spera. “Something that you can grab at a moment’s notice and go somewhere that is safer than where you are now.”

Spera said that the town's nine marinas are not pulling in boats at this time. Boaters said they are preparing by adding extra line and fenders.

“You are always concerned with tropical storms, but you take precautions. Double up your lines. Make sure everything is battened down," said Jay Sheehy, a boater from Farmington.

While it is not clear exactly how Tropical Storm Henri might impact Connecticut, Spera said it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Right now today emergency management directors all over the state of Connecticut are having conversations with the public safety and political leaders of the town and really getting things ready just in case," said Spera.