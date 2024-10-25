Silhouette display in Wallingford spreads awareness about domestic violence

A display at the Wallingford Police Department is bringing awareness to domestic violence. It honors victims from across Connecticut.

Standing in silence, the seemingly anonymous red silhouettes at the Wallingford Police Department all have an important written message.

“To let the community know, there is someone who had lost their life to domestic violence,” Rachel McCullough-Smith, shelter manager for Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis, said.

The display contains 18 silhouettes with the names of domestic violence victims who died last year across Connecticut. It’s a project that’s coordinated between the department and Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis, a nonprofit providing domestic violence services and shelter.

“It’s a great way for them to also see that they’re not alone and that they can also seek help,” McCullough-Smith said.

The silhouettes include facts such as 75% of domestic violence victims in Wallingford were women.

McCullough-Smith said in the past year, the shelter has been receiving more families instead of single victims, resulting in it being now 160% over capacity. She said there are many reasons for the increase in needs.

“It’s poverty, right? It’s stress. It’s mental health. It’s addictions,” she said.

McCullough-Smith said as people walk by the display, she hopes they get involved in preventing domestic violence while never forgetting the victims.

“We want to continue to honor them and not let their lives be lost because of domestic violence,” she said.

Anyone who needs help can call Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis’s 24-hour hotline at 203-238-1501.

CT Safe Connect provides resources in Connecticut for survivors of domestic violence seeking services. If you need help or just someone to talk to, visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. Si necesitas información o si solo quieres conversar con alguien, por favor visite CTSafeConnect.org o llamada or texto (888) 774-2900. Los consejeros estará disponible las 24 horas del día, los siete días de la semana.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.