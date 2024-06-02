Silver Alert: 84-year-old man reported missing from New London

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man who is missing from New London.

John Adams was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, a white shirt, black sneakers and a red hat. Police did not provide a photo of Adams.

Adams is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall with white hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds.

He has been missing since Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information about Adams should contact New London Police at (860) 447-5269.