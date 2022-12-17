SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman who is missing from Bridgeport.
Troopers said Ana Cuevas has been missing since Saturday and was last seen wearing a white jacket with the words "I love Jesus" on it. She also had floral pajama pants and slippers on.
Cuevas has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
