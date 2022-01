Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man who is missing from Oakdale.

Troopers said George Vega has been missing since Thursday and may be driving a silver 2019 Honda HR-V with a Connecticut license plate of AB39725.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Vega has grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop E at (860) 848-6500.