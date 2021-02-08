Silver Alert Issued for Missing 3-Year-Old Boy From Waterbury

Officials are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy from Waterbury.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Aiden Morales, who was last seen with his mother, 23-year-old Keyla Morales, according to police.

Morales was last seen wearing a dinosaur face mask, blue army jacket, sweatpants and snow boots, officials said.

The boy has brown hair and brown hairs. He is 3-foot-1 and weighs 31 pounds.

He has been missing since Feb. 8.

Police are asking for your help locating Morales. If found, contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.