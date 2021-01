A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old man from Hartford.

State police said Derick Watson has been missing since Jan. 2.

Watson is 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket with blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Watson's whereabouts should contact police at 860-757-4000.