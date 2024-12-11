Site of former Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell set to be redeveloped

New life is coming to Berlin Road in Cromwell.

The Red Lion Hotel, right next to the Interstate 91 on and off ramp on Route 372, has become an eyesore ever since it closed in 2020.

But it will soon be torn down, thanks to $3 million in state grants.

The State Education Resource Center, who used to hold events at the hotel, said it closed abruptly because their sale and use tax permit was suspended by the state of Connecticut.

The funds will go toward abatement, demolition and remediation of the former hotel property.

The 12-acre property will be transformed into a 254-unit mixed-use project, bringing new housing and business space to the community.