Sixth Connecticut Prisoner Dies of COVID-19: Department of Correction

A 74-year-old man in the Connecticut Department of Correction system has died from complications due to the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the man was a prisoner at Osborn Correctional Institution. He was taken to a hospital for treatment on April 23, and died Tuesday.

The man was serving a 13-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13, officials said.

COVID-19 positive inmates who do not require hospitalization are being transferred to an isolation unit at the Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.

According to the Department of Correction website, as of Tuesday 471 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and 327 have recovered; 356 staffers have contracted the virus, and 156 have been cleared to return to work.