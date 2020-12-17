Ski Sundown Opens This Weekend

Soon after the first major snowstorm of the season, Ski Sundown will open this weekend.

Ski Sundown will open on Saturday for the 2020-2021 season, but capacity will be limited to 50 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six out of 16 trails will operate and lifts will be running on their normal operating schedule, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20 and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 through 23. Holiday operating hours are available on skisundown.com. More trails will be added.

All buildings and facilities will also be restricted to 50 percent capacity.

Ski Sundown is asking customers to buy tickets online before arriving. They will be putting a strict limit on the amount of tickets sold daily. Guests are also asked to purchase lessons, packages and rentals in advance online after they have already bought their lift ticket online for the day.

Guests should bring their purchase confirmation to one of the ticket windows when they arrive.

Season passholders do not need to make online reservations and are free to go directly to the lift line.

Ski Sundown is also asking people to review their COVID-19 Responsibility Code and COVID-19 Operational Guidelines online.

With space limited inside the lodge, skiers are asked to consider using their cars as a “Car Chalet” this season to put boots on, eat a snack and store your bags.

Lift lines will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines. Related parties who arrived at the resort in the same vehicle will be seated together.

Two singles will be seated on opposite sides of a three-person lift, but they can also choose to ride the lift alone.

Open Ski Sundown Trails

Little Joe: an “easier” trail

Canyon Run, Nor’Easter, and Exhibition are three “more difficult” trails

Temptor and Stinger are two “most difficult” trails

Visit skisundown.com for operating schedule, conditions, and lift ticket, lessons, rentals & program purchases.

How to Get There

Ski Sundown is located at 126 Ratlum Road, off Routes 44 and 219, in New Hartford