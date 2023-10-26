Skunk in Naugatuck tests positive for rabies

The Naugatuck Valley Health District is warnings residents to protect their pets after a skunk tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

Health officials said the skunk was found on Melbourne Street.

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite. It can be transmitted to humans.

The disease is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the health district at 203-881-3255 ext. 104. You can also reach the animal control officer by calling 203-729-4324.