Smoke Detector Wakes Up Residents During Early Morning Fires in Fairfield

Firefighters are crediting a smoke detector for waking up residents of a multi-family residence to multiple fires in the home early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a report from a resident of a fire on the second floor of a three-family home on Black Rock Turnpike around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded and said they found two fires in separate locations.

Officials said the residents who were woken up by the smoke detector's alarm attempted to make contact with others who were still asleep in the home. Firefighters added that they forced entry into a first floor apartment and woke up a resident who was still sleeping before escorting her to safety.

“A single functional smoke detector provided early notification to allow the sleeping occupants time to safely exit the structure and make a prompt notification to 911," said Fairfield Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir in a statement. "This single smoke detector not only saved lives, but also allowed the fire department to attack the fire before destroying both the structure and personal belongings.”

American Medical Response was called to the scene and evaluated the occupants for any injuries, but none were reported, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. According to Kalapir, he estimates the fire department saved the owner of the multi-family home from a $400,000 loss.

Fire officials remind residents that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are required on every level of your home and outside every sleeping area. The devices should be tested monthly.