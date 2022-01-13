Some CT Cities, Towns Giving Out COVID-19 Test Kits Thursday

Some cities and towns will be giving away free COVID-19 test kits on Thursday.

GRANBY

Granby residents can get free COVID-19 self-test kits Thursday, Jan. 13 at Salmon Brook Park, starting at 5 p.m. while supplies last. This will be a drive-through distribution event and residents are requested to wear a mask. Each household will receive no more than one test kit.

HARTFORD

Around 6,000 testing kits will be available for Hartford residents Thursday at six locations. Each location's distribution is only while supplies last.

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Library Branch, 30 Campfield Ave.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch, 1250 Albany Ave.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mark Twain House, 385 Farmington Ave.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Boys and Girls Club, 1 Nahum Drive; noon to 8 p.m.

Maria De La Paz Church/St. Lawrence O'Toole, 494 New Britain Ave.; noon to 8 p.m.

NEW HAVEN

New Haven is hosting distributions for city residents only at police substations citywide.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

District 2: Westville, 329 Valley St.

District 3: Hill South, 410 Howard Ave.

District 4: Dwight/Chapel, 150 Edgewood Ave.

District 6: Dixwell, 28 Charles St.

District 9: East Shore, 830 Woodward Ave.

Friday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

District 5: Hill North, 90 Hallock St.

District 7: Newhallville, 596 Winchester Ave.

District 8: Fair Haven, 295 Blatchley Ave.

District 10: Beaver Hills, 332 Whalley Ave.

Quinnipiac Meadows-Ross Woodward School: 185 Barnes Ave.

WINCHESTER

A drive-up distribution is being held for Winchester residents at the former Bank of America parking lot, corner of Elm and Center Street; Thursday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents 55 and up should go to the Winsted Senior Center at 80 Holabird Ave. to pick up a test kit rather than go to the drive-thru event.

Proof of residency might be required. One test kit is available per automobile.