Some Fairfield residents advised to shelter in place amid investigation

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield police cruiser
Fairfield police are advising residents near Longdean Road to stay indoors amid an active investigation in the area.

The police department said residents should shelter in place, and everyone else should avoid the area.

Authorities said they don't believe there is an active threat, and they're only taking precautionary measures.

No specific information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

