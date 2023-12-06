Southbury

Southbury officer ensures abandoned Amazon packages find their way home

A Southbury officer's selfless act of delivering multiple abandoned Amazon packages potentially saved many families' holiday cheer.

By Lia Holmes

A Southbury police officer found multiple packages dumped on the side of a road and decided to go out of his way to deliver them to their rightful owners.

While responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, the officer discovered multiple Amazon packages - some opened and empty, while others remained unopened.

The officer, who wanted to remain anonymous, decided to deliver each closed package personally to their owners, who might have had their holidays saved by his selflessness.

