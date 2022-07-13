Southbury Urging Residents in Pomperaug Basin Area to Conserve Water

Some Southbury residents have been asked to conserve water because of low river flows in the Pomperaug River.

Messages on the Town of Southbury website and Facebook page say river flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the second threshold in the low-flow operations plan and Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village water system, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are asking residents in the Pomperaug River Basin to voluntarily reduce their water use.

The typical low-flow period for the Pomperaug occurs between July 1 and Oct. 31, according to the town.

The social media post says private wells and public water supplies in the area draw water from the Pomperaug Aquifer, which can affect river flows and customers of the Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village system and private well owners are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

