Robots Now Deliver Food at Southern Connecticut State University

If you are hungry, you can leave it to robots to deliver your order. It sounds like science fiction, but it is the new reality at Southern Connecticut State University.

Not only will you see students walking around, but you will also see robots. Their friendly exterior isn't the only feature making students happy. It’s what’s inside: food.

At SCSU, the Kiwibot is a brand-new delivery service on campus.

"It’s pretty cool to see robots walking around with food inside my first year,” said freshman Ian Moris.

For another student, it means convenience.

"I think it's really cool because I have chronic pain, so if I can't go get food, I think it's really nice that it can be delivered to you,” said Ellie, a senior at SCSU.

The process is simple. After downloading the app "Everyday,” students can choose from the dining center or other food locations on campus, select a delivery time, and off it goes.

Users will receive a link to track the order along with instructions to open the lid.

“It is for convenience. You know, students these days, that's what they want,” said Anthony Deluca, Sodexo Dining Services Manager.

The food management group Sodexo, which oversees the dining center on SCSU’s campus, teamed up with the Columbian-based company Kiwibot to make students' lives easier.

SCSU is one of 26 other campuses in the U.S. to adopt this technology.

"This is our way to impact and keep it on campus. The student experience is at every level and hopefully bring more students to campus due to ease of use,” said Deluca.

These WALL-E-looking creations take orders from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They're also programmed to roam campus year-round, even during the winter months. Those interested can pay for a subscription or pay both a delivery and service fee every time they order.

Deluca says students should allow their orders to be prepared and delivered in under 40 minutes. They can also schedule pick it up at more than 30 locations around campus.