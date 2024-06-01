Mother and daughter help rescue newborn fawn in Granby

A police officer and an animal control officer who are mother and daughter are being credited with helping rescue a newborn fawn in Granby on Saturday morning.

Police received a report of a deer giving birth on Running Pine Road around 8:40 a.m.

Officers Nichole Abalan rushed to the area and found a newborn fawn that had been left by its morning.

She reportedly noticed the fawn had labored breathing and was cold to the touch.

Officer Abalan wrapped the animal in blankets and helped it to breathe.

Once the fawn was breathing normally, Officer Abalan left the fawn in the sun and hoped the mother would come back. As expected, the mother did come back and took the fawn into the woods.

During the incident, Granby Animal Control Officer Jen Abalan was in contact with the state Dept. of Energy of Environmental Protection and communicated through them.

Animal Control Officer Abalan and Officer Abalan are mother and daughter.