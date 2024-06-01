Granby

Mother and daughter help rescue newborn fawn in Granby

By Cailyn Blonstein

Granby Police Department

A police officer and an animal control officer who are mother and daughter are being credited with helping rescue a newborn fawn in Granby on Saturday morning.

Police received a report of a deer giving birth on Running Pine Road around 8:40 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers Nichole Abalan rushed to the area and found a newborn fawn that had been left by its morning.

She reportedly noticed the fawn had labored breathing and was cold to the touch.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officer Abalan wrapped the animal in blankets and helped it to breathe.

Once the fawn was breathing normally, Officer Abalan left the fawn in the sun and hoped the mother would come back. As expected, the mother did come back and took the fawn into the woods.

During the incident, Granby Animal Control Officer Jen Abalan was in contact with the state Dept. of Energy of Environmental Protection and communicated through them.

Local

Simsbury 4 hours ago

Man dressed as FedEx employee accused of stealing package from Simsbury front porch

Meriden 4 hours ago

2 injured, including 1 in critical condition, after head-on crash in Meriden

Animal Control Officer Abalan and Officer Abalan are mother and daughter.

This article tagged under:

Granby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us