Southington

Southington apple harvest festival closed Friday due to rain

NBC Connecticut

The Southington apple harvest festival is closed on Friday because of rain.

It will be closed on Friday and open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Festival hours:

  • Saturday, Sept. 30:  1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon to 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks are Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
  • Road Race is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
  • Parade is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 8: Noon to 5 p.m.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Arts & Crafts Shows:

  • Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us