Southington apple harvest festival closed Friday due to rain

The Southington apple harvest festival is closed on Friday because of rain.

It will be closed on Friday and open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Festival hours:

Saturday, Sept. 30: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon to 7 p.m.

Fireworks are Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.

Road Race is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Parade is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: Noon to 5 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Shows: