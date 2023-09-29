Southington apple harvest festival closed Friday due to rain

The Southington apple harvest festival is closed on Friday because of rain.
It will be closed on Friday and open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Festival hours:
- Saturday, Sept. 30: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 1: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Fireworks are Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
- Road Race is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Parade is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8: Noon to 5 p.m.
Arts & Crafts Shows:
- Saturday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.