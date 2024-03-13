Spring-like temperatures are great for golfers, but bring seasonal allergies as well

Spring-like temperatures brought people across Connecticut out for outdoor activities.

After months of bearing the frigid temperatures and a lot of rain, golfers at Rockledge Golf Course in West Hartford were ecstatic to hit the green on Wednesday.

“Ahh. It feels great!” said Joe Fiss from Chester.

"Just looking forward to this!" Venu Guddera, a golfer from West Hartford, added.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

With the sun out and temperatures just right, Rockledge Golf Course opened back up on Wednesday.

The golfers who played on Wednesday morning said the time was right as they made their way back for the first time since 2023.

“We have a great time here. More than golf. We enjoy the comradery here. We have fun times," Guddera explained.

So, they packed their clubs and bags up and multiple groups made their way out early.

“I had breakfast. I’ll put the tee in the ground and swing the club and we’ll get going,” Joe Righenzi, from West Hartford, added.

With the joy the weather has brought also comes pain for some people. Doctors say allergy season is already in full swing.

“Allergy season usually begins in March but we’re seeing signs of allergy season being full blown already," Dr. Andrew Wong, with Hartford Healthcare, explained.

Wong said because the winter temperatures were mild this season, it moved things up with trees and flowers bloomed earlier. He said those who work outside are more at risk of being exposed to the pollen.

“If we take off our shoes, take off our outer layers of clothes and put them right at the doorway, that’s going to help to keep the pollen out as well,” he said.

Wong suggests those who suffer from allergies stay inside, keep the windows up, and doors closed on days when the pollen count is high.

He also said to avoid activities like cutting grass. Wong also suggested taking a quick shower once you get home.

Wong explained that preventive measures are important with allergies. He suggested using nasal spray and eye drops every morning to help.