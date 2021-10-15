Stamford

Stamford Woman in ICU After Being Struck By Car

NBC Connecticut

An 18-year-old Stamford woman who was struck by a car Thursday night has life-threatening injuries and is in the intensive care unit at Stamford Hospital.

Police said the young woman was attempting to cross Washington Boulevard near Travis Avenue at 10:10 p.m. when she entered the path of a 2020 Subaru sedan and was struck, police said.

The driver, a 35-year-old Stamford resident, called 911, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call the Stamford Police Department’s Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (C.A.R.S.) at (203) 977-4712.

