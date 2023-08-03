State advises parents to check students' vaccination statuses ahead of back-to-school

As back-to-school season nears, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to make sure that kids are up to date on their recommended immunizations.

Several vaccinations are required for entry into Connecticut schools, such as those for measles, whooping cough and polio. The full list of vaccinations required for each grade is available on CT.gov.

An Aug. 3 release from the department noted that high vaccination rates in schools protect certain immunocompromised children who cannot get vaccinated, such as those undergoing chemotherapy.

Immunization rates are on the rise in Connecticut, according to DPH. 97.3% of kindergarten students received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for the 2022-23 school year, a 1.6% increase from the previous school year.

“If parents have any questions or concerns about vaccinating their children, they should discuss them with their child’s primary care provider," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, DPH commissioner. "We want to make sure every child attending school in Connecticut is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles.”

Parents can access their children's vaccination records through the CT WiZ Portal.

DPH encouraged anyone with questions about vaccines to call 860-509-7929 or email dph.immunizations@ct.gov.