State Launching ‘Say Yes to Connecticut' to Help Tourism Industry

As Connecticut continues to reopen after a yearlong coronavirus pandemic, the state is launching a tourism campaign to encourage residents and visitors to get out, enjoy the state and help the state’s tourism industry recovery from a difficult year.

The Connecticut Office of Tourism is launching “Say Yes to Connecticut,” which the governor’s office said promotes safe travel, and the funding for the $1.2 million campaign comes through the Office of Tourism’s existing statewide tourism marketing budget.

While the state has lifted many restrictions and more will be lifted later this month, mask wearing indoors will still be required.

“Connecticut has an incredible mix of tourism offerings – from arts and cultural venues and restaurants, to lodging properties and outdoor recreation areas – all of which help generate business sales, tax revenues, and statewide jobs benefitting our communities,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “The new campaign is a great reminder of that diversity and the growing optimism among travelers that we believe will put people back to work and translate into an industry-wide recovery for tourism beginning this summer.”

The campaign runs from May 1 through Sept. 6 and the state plans to feature hundreds of businesses and activities, including hotels, inns and B&Bs, restaurants, attractions, museums, historical sites, arts and cultural venues, farms, wineries and breweries, state parks and beaches, nature centers, outdoor recreation, shopping destinations, events, and more.

The state says that to participate in the “Say Yes To Connecticut” campaign, use #SayYesCT on social media.

Learn more about local attractions online at www.CTvisit.com.