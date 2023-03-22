State of CT Ordered to Pay $12 Million After Baby Abused in DCF Custody

The State of Connecticut has been ordered to pay $12 million to a young boy who was abused while in Department of Children and Families (DCF) custody several years ago.

The Reardon Law Firm, based in New London, said they represented "Baby Dylan," who was 13 months old when he was "horrifically abused for a period of months."

The baby boy was placed into a foster family by DCF approximately seven years ago. The law firm said Baby Dylan sustained injuries that continue to impact him today at 8 years old.

Baby Dylan suffered injuries including broken bones, loss of muscle tone due to malnutrition, bruising, a retinal hemorrhage, a bald spot on the back of his head and the inability to walk or talk, or feed himself, according to lawyers.

The Reardon Law Firm said DCF placed Baby Dylan with foster mother Crystal Magee knowing that she was the subject of multiple prior allegations of abuse and neglect. She allegedly abused and neglected her own son and had a criminal history including conviction of assault, the law firm said.

DCF also knew that Magee had no employment income, according to Reardon Law Firm.

"Baby Dylan's adoptive parents, who have taken him into their home and provided loving care for years, will now be able to ensure that he is properly cared for and treated for the rest of his life with the funds being placed into a trust for his benefit," the law firm said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 on behalf of Baby Dylan. The case had been pending in the Claims Commission for years, a law firm spokesperson said.

“We are pleased this difficult case has been resolved in the best interest of all parties," Elizabeth Benton, chief of communications and policy for the Office of the Attorney General, said.

The case marks the largest single person injury settlement paid by the state for a single plaintiff.