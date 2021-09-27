State Officials to Discuss New Rear Seat Belt Law

State officials, including Gov. Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, will be holding a news conference Monday afternoon to raise awareness for a new rear seat belt law.

The new law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Under the new law, signed as "Public Act No. 21-175," will require all occupants of a vehicle, regardless of age, to wear a seat belt. Previously, adult passengers in the back seat were not required to wear a seat belt.

The law as it relates to back seat passengers, however, is subject to secondary enforcement, meaning someone cannot be pulled over for this violation.

The text of that portion of the law reads, "No law enforcement official may stop a motor vehicle solely for the apparent or actual failure of a back seat passenger who is sixteen years of age or older to wear a seat safety belt."