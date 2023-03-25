State Police Arrest Man Found With BB Gun in Carry-On Bag at Bradley Airport

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who was found with a bb gun inside of a bag at Bradley Airport earlier this week.

Transportation Security Administration officials said officers detected the bb gun in the man's carry-on bag on Thursday.

According to TSA, troopers eventually arrested the 28-year-old man on a state charge.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or what charge he is facing.