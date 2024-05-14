State police cruiser in construction zone on I-91 struck by vehicle

A state police cruiser that was parked in a construction zone on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the vehicle was in the construction pattern near exit 25-26.

The cruiser was hit in the back by a passing vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the trooper went to the hospital as a precaution.

Connecticut's Move Over Law requires drivers on a highway with two or more lanes in one direction to slow down below the speed limit and if safe to do so, move over one lane.

Drivers should not only move over for emergency responders and tow drivers, but also any vehicle parked along the side of the road.

If a driver is unable to move over a lane, they are urged to slow down and be cautious.