1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting in New Haven

One person was killed in a double shooting in New Haven late Friday night.

Police responded to Clover place just before 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Officers found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, according to police. He died at the hospital, police said.

A second victim with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital with a short time later. The 20-year-old New Haven resident told police he was shot on Clover Place. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304, or call the anonymous tipline at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).