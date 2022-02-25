Connecticut State Police

State Police Having Phone Issues Impacting 911 Calls

Connecticut State Police is having an issue getting ghost calls and dialing outbound calls that's affecting their 911 emergency system.

Officials said the AT&T 911 resolution center has been made aware of a possible issue affecting sites on Viper 3, which is causing the issue.

Police said they're not having issues with incoming calls.

Anyone who tries to call 911 for an emergency and is unable to get through is asked to call their local police department or barracks routine line.

Some police departments experiencing issues include Waterbury, Trumbull, Greenwich and Darien.

