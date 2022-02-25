State Police Having Phone Issues Impacting 911 Calls

Connecticut State Police is having an issue getting ghost calls and dialing outbound calls that's affecting their 911 emergency system.

Officials said the AT&T 911 resolution center has been made aware of a possible issue affecting sites on Viper 3, which is causing the issue.

Police said they're not having issues with incoming calls.

Anyone who tries to call 911 for an emergency and is unable to get through is asked to call their local police department or barracks routine line.

Some police departments experiencing issues include Waterbury, Trumbull, Greenwich and Darien.

The State of CT is currently experiencing technical issues with its emergency 911 system. If you experience any issues contacting the WPD’s emergency 911 phone line, please call our routine complaint line at (203)574-6911. Social media updates once this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/9BzzL7ksT6 — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) February 25, 2022