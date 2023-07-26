State police lieutenants and captains vote ‘no confidence' in commissioner

The Connecticut State Police Lieutenants and Captains Union have voted "no confidence" in Commissioner James Rovella following a recent ticket controversy.

The union said the vote is not merely because of the tickets, but because "since he has taken charge, the agency has never been embroiled in so much controversy."

"This vote solidifies that an overwhelming majority of this agency from the rank of trooper to captain has no confidence in Commissioner James Rovella's ability to lead this agency going forward," the statement reads.

In their statement, the union said that over the last five years, Rovella has continually diminished their confidence in his ability to lead.

"These issues are constant, widespread and by no means limited to the ticket controversy. Our concerns and expertise as members of command staff and purposefully ignored," the statement reads.

The union said Rovella has failed to speak up against misrepresentations in the traffic stop data audit report. They continued on to say that he hasn't communicated clearly to the public regarding inconsistencies and flaws within the report's findings.

In their statement, the union said they fully support Colonel Stavros Mellekas and his ability to lead Connecticut State Police.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the state police union and governor's office for comment but has not yet heard back.