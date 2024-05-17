Brighter weather Friday but gray skies return to start the weekend

After a couple of gloomy days, Friday will be brighter with a mix of sun a clouds.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

The clouds return on Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers or sprinkles Saturday afternoon, but the day won't be a washout.

By Sunday, the gray skies are gone and we will return to mostly sunny conditions.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That will continue for several days and temperatures will reach the high 70s and even the low 80s in some places Sunday through Wednesday.

Get the full forecast here.