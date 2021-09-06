Officials Respond to Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Shelton

Connecticut state police are investigating after what fire officials describe as a deadly motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Shelton.

Authorities responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 14 for a motor vehicle accident involving one or more motorcycles. The accident happened at approximately 6:35 p.m.

The Shelton Fire Department said that when they arrived at the scene, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troop I Bethany responded to the crash and they say Route 8 is closed in the area of the accident. Fire officials said they're assisting state police with closing the exit 13 entry ramp.

Anyone traveling in or around the area is asked use alternate routes. The accident remains under investigation.