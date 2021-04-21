State Police Search for Driver Who Hit Pedestrian on I-384 in Manchester: Police

A woman with serious injuries was found lying on Interstate 384 East in Manchester early Wednesday morning and police are searching for the driver who hit her.

State troopers responded to I-384 East, near exit 4, in Manchester around midnight after getting 911 calls about a person lying in the road and they found a 22-year-old Columbia woman with traumatic injuries lying on the highway, state police said.

Police believe she was struck by a car and they said the car that hit her was not at the scene.

Police are looking for a gray Honda Civic from between 2006 and 2011 and said the right side mirror is missing and there is damage to one or both of the hub cabs on the right side.

Police released this photo and said it's not the actual car they are looking for, but it will look similar.

The car also might have dirt and grass lodged in the undercarriage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.