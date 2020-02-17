north haven

State Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run on I-91 in North Haven

Connecticut State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in North Haven on Sunday night that resulted in serious injuries.

Troopers said the accident happened on Interstate 91 northbound between exits 8 and 9 around 8:30 p.m.

The evading vehicle is described by police as a green 2003 to a 2008 Toyota Corolla. Authorities released a stock photo showing a vehicle possibly similar to the one they are looking for.

According to state police, the evading vehicle may have front right quarter panel damage and should have damage to the rear end. It may also be missing or have damage to the right rear tail light.

Anyone with information should contact Troop I at (203) 393-4200 ext. 3081. Troopers remind residents that all calls will remain anonymous.

