State receiving federal grant to improve safety along Silas Deane Highway

Federal grant money in the amount of $624,800 is coming to Rocky Hill and Wethersfield to plan and survey safety improvements for the Silas Deane Highway.

The mayors of both towns made the announcement on Friday along with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Drivers who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they’ve witnessed people weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and running red lights.

They have also seen numerous crashes over the years and 23 of them have been fatal between 2017 and 2021, according to Sen. Blumenthal.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This federal grant is part of the $6.6 million coming to Connecticut through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.