State Reporting of Election Results Delayed Due to Technical Issue

Elections results from cities and towns across Connecticut are not being reported publicly Tuesday night due to a technical issue in the state's election results system.

According to a spokesperson for Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office: "All of the results are tallied and entered into the election night reporting system locally. All of the results that have been entered thus far are safely and securely stored on the system, but are not currently being displayed. The third-party vendor that manages the reporting system is working right now to display the results as soon as possible."

No further information on the issue or timeline to fix it was available.

Once results are gathered by NBC Connecticut staff from local registrars or published by the Secretary of the State's office, you can view them here.