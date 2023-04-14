State Seeking More Lifeguards, Boosting Pay to $20 an Hour

If this early April heat has you thinking about the summer, you are not alone. The state is, too, as they're starting to look for more summer lifeguards.

"We'd love to have you come out. If you are a strong swimmer, and you like to work outside. We give all of our lifeguards paid training,” said Connecticut’s Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini.

This year, starting pay has increased to $20 an hour, up from $16 a few years ago.

State leaders are ramping up their recruiting efforts as they say it is difficult to fill these positions.

"To be a lifeguard in general and then to work at a state park, you have a lot of open area and a lot of open water going out, so we have raised the level of caliber candidate that we're looking for versus say a confined area such as a pool,” said Battistini.

Families who regularly go to the beach say they're grateful for the supervision.

"To know that they'll be safe and that someone will be here out looking or looking out for all of us, it will be great,” said Beth Boyd of Milford.

"It's always nice to have an extra set of eyes,” said Nicholas Judson of Harwinton. “We're always watching our kids, but you just don't know about other kids out there.”

"What drew me to it was helping people,” said lifeguard supervisor Elyse Boothroyd.

Boothroyd has been a lifeguard for four years at Hammonasset Beach.

"If they're dehydrated, if they need help, if they are struggling swimming. From a little emergency to a big emergency, being there to help them is really what drew me to lifeguarding," said Boothroyd.

For a safe summer experience, the state encourages anyone 16 and older to become a lifeguard.

Currently, there are openings at all eight park locations across Connecticut.

Those interested have until May 11 to apply through the state's website. They can also attend tryouts this Saturday at Southern Connecticut State University.

State leaders recommend checking out CT Park Lifeguards on Instagram for more information.