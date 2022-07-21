State Urges More Families to Apply for CT's Child Tax Rebate Before End of Month

Putting money in parents' pockets - that's what the state aims to do to help families who qualify, especially during these difficult times.

"I think anyone can agree with the rising prices of food of gas. You know, $750 dollars of gas in our pocket is going to go a long way," said Candice Cardulis of West Hartford.

Authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Lamont, the state is set to give $250 per child, up to $750 per family. Cardulis is a mother of three and said applying was simple.

"As soon as I hear about the program, I put it on my google calendar as a reminder. I went directly to the website, and it took me less than two minutes to apply," Cardulis continued.

Yet, with as many as 300,000 families eligible in the state, only 170,000 have applied. The deadline is only 10 days away.

The governor's office told NBC Connecticut it doesn't plan on extending the deadline. They do expect to see a surge in applications in the coming days.

"My boss, Governor Lamont and our state legislators want to give you a check. So, if you want a check, go to ct.gov/drs and click on the application," said Mike Boughton, commissioner of the state Department of Revenue Services.

According to the department website, you must live in Connecticut, have claimed at least one child (18 or younger) as dependent on your 2021 Federal Income Tax Return, and meet certain income thresholds to apply.

The Village for Families and Children in Hartford is accepting walk-in appointments to help with applications every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We do tax forms, so what a client needs to do is just bring this piece of paper. This is a blank one, but page one of their federal tax return has all the information the state of Connecticut is looking for to complete your application," said Mike Fournier, Vito Program coordinator at the Village for Children and Families.

People can also contact the United Way of Connecticut for help as well as they're committed to "making the state more attractive to young families" as it ranks among the top five most expensive states for childcare at almost $17,000 a year.

"We have to do back to school clothes and back to school supplies and lunch again so all the kids' supplies, it's definitely going to go to my children and get them prepared," Cardulis said.

Like her family, those who have applied will see their child tax rebate the first week in September.