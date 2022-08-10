State Warns Residents Who Receive SNAP, EBT Benefits After Learning About Skimming, Phishing Incidents

The state is urging residents who obtain SNAP or Cash Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits to protect themselves from skimming at stores and phishing texts and EBT cardholders are urged to change the PIN for the cards immediately.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services said it is warning residents who receive SNAP and Cash EBT benefits to protect their EBT cards from skimming that has impacted some retail and grocery stores around Connecticut.

An electronic skimming device could steal card information from a card reader to be used create a fake card to steal money or benefits.

As a precaution, the Department of Social Services urges clients to change the PIN for their EBT cards immediately, and before each scheduled benefit deposit.

They said clients do not need to receive a new card to safely access their benefits. You can call 1-888-328-2666 and follow the prompts to change your PIN or cancel and replace your EBT card.

The department said it has received reports of phishing, where individuals are receiving text messages that direct individuals to call a number and they are then asked to provide their EBT card number and PIN. The messages are not coming from DSS. They said DSS does not currently send messages to clients by text message.

The Department of Social Services warns that people should never provide their personal information, EBT card number or PIN over the phone to unidentified callers.

If you believes you might be a victim to a skimming or phishing, you should cancel your EBT card or change the PIN immediately by calling 1-888-328-2666, notify the DSS Benefit Center at 1-855-626-6632, and file a report with their local police department.