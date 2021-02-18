State's Attorney Releases Report on Police Shooting in Meriden

The New London State's Attorney's Office has released a preliminary report on the use of force of an officer who shot a man during a confrontation in Meriden last week.

According to the initial report, Meriden Police Officer Eric Simonson shot a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Strothers, during a confrontation at the Flamingo Inn on North Broad Street in Meriden on Friday, February 12. Strothers was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the report, Strothers, was wanted by West Hartford police for an active arrest warrant. West Hartford police investigators determined that Strothers was staying at the Flamingo Inn in Meriden, set up surveillance, and notified Meriden Police.

The report states that when Strothers realized that police were there he tried to leave, running toward a property across the street. Simonson, who led the chase after Strothers, watched as Strothers ran around an SUV. Simonson fired his gun once through the passenger side window of the SUV during that confrontation.

Investigators found a gun under Strothers while he was being treated on scene, according to the report.

According to the state's attorney, they are reviewing body camera footage and dash camera footage, and it does not appear any of it shows the actual shooting, though it does show some of the subsequent medical treatment. No video has been released to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.