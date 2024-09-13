Statewide law enforcement recruiting fair happening Friday in Meriden

A statewide law enforcement recruiting fair is underway in Meriden on Friday and it’s the first of its kind.

It is being held until 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Connecticut Police Academy at 285 Preston Ave. in Meriden.

If you go you will have the chance to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement recruiters.

Tours will be given of the academy facilities, but prior registration is required.

You will also be able to watch a K9 demonstration by the Connecticut State Police.

Since the fair will take up the front parking lot, additional parking will be available on the academy grounds for all attendees.

Schedule