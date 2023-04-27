Stew Leonard's Founder Stew Leonard Sr. Dies at 93

Stew Leonard Sr., the founder of Connecticut-based grocery chain Stew Leonard's, has died at the age of 93, according to the company.

Leonard died Wednesday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City after a brief illness, the company said in a news release.

Born in Norwalk, Leonard worked for his family's dairy business. He graduated from Norwalk High School and then from UConn's School of Agriculture.

According to the company, Leonard knew his family's milk delivery business would not be around forever, and he dreamed of opening a retail dairy store "where children could watch milk being bottled, while parents did their shopping in a farmer's market atmosphere."

Stew Leonard's opened its doors in Norwalk in December 1969. The 17,000 square foot store carried just eight items, according to the company.

Stew Leonard's has grown into a $600 million businesss with seven locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

According to his obituary, Leonard Sr. leaves behind his wife of 70 years, four children, and 13 grandchildren.