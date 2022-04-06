Stratford Man Killed in Shooting in Ansonia

A 20-year-old Stratford man is dead after a shooting in Ansonia Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was shot during an attempted drug purchase.

Officers responded to Main Street, near Kingston Drive, after a man called 911 just before 1 p.m. and said his friend was shot, where they found a silver Honda with a passenger who had been shot.

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

While investigating, police determined the shooting happened on Hubbell Avenue, near Sixth Street, during an attempted drug purchase.

Police said the shooter fired into the Honda, striking the victim, and the driver of the Honda fled before stopping on Main Street and calling 911.

Police said they have tentatively identified the victim.

They are trying to identify the shooter, who was wearing all dark-colored clothing and left the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip at Tip411 online here.