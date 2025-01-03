New London

Man injured during shooting in New London

NBC Connecticut

People are being asked to avoid Shaw Street in New London as police conduct a shooting investigation Thursday night.

Authorities said they are currently investigating a shots fired incident on Shaw Street between Ann and Robinson streets. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New London
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us