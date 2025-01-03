Man injured during shooting in New London

People are being asked to avoid Shaw Street in New London as police conduct a shooting investigation Thursday night.

Authorities said they are currently investigating a shots fired incident on Shaw Street between Ann and Robinson streets. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.