Struggle to Recruit Teachers is Ongoing in Conn.

The struggle to recruit teachers is a growing problem in our state, but more so in the classroom.

Those in education said the pandemic exacerbated this issue and schools are still dealing with teacher shortages. Last year, some districts saw as much as 20 of educators leave.

Lawmakers and leaders in the field discussed the issue at the State Capitol last week. They said much more needs to be done to get more teachers in the classroom.

What it comes down to is making education a more attractive career.

Those in education said there should be incentives like financial aid and mortgage and loan assistance. Above all, they said there should be better pay, especially one that reflects the cost of living in Connecticut.

Executive Director for the Commission on Women, Children and Seniors Steven Hernandez said while the state actually pays teachers more than most places in the country, the cost of living is higher here than other places.

"So it's difficult. In fact, it's unethical to ask more people to come to this profession unless we address some of the current issues in the profession, the overburdening of teachers, the underpayment of teachers," Hernandez said.

Education leaders are also tackling another issue in the classroom: a lack of diversity in the workforce and removing barriers for people of color to become teachers.

State data shows 10.6 percent of educators are teachers of color, which is the most the state has seen in the last 10 years.